Friday, December 1, 2023
Geelong Citrus Packers fined $50,000 after a forklift accident in loading area

Updated November 30 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Geelong Citrus Packers plead guilty to failing to provide or maintain safe systems of work in the Geelong Magistrates' Court.
A fruit and vegetable wholesaler has been fined $50,000 after a worker was struck by a load falling from a forklift at its warehouse.

