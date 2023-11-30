Authorities are still warning that Victoria will face significant bushfire risk in coming months despite cold and wet conditions in the past week.
A local outlook Bureau of Meteorology outlook stating that El Nino is making a smaller impact in Victoria compared to northern states will not translate to cooler temperatures, either.
Country Fire Authority chief officer, Jason Heffernan said fire risk in the coming months to be above-average across south-western and central Victoria.
"In particular, I'm keeping a very close eye on grassland and forested areas in an area broadly bounded by Melbourne to Ballarat, across into Hamilton, down into Warrnambool, inland to Camperdown and following the Princes Highway back to Geelong," he said.
"That area... remains to have quite a large soil moisture deficit which will lead to a drier fuel load, and an increase in fire potential in those areas,"
Mr Heffernan said that prior to recent rain, there had been increased fire activity in Victoria's north-west, especially during harvesting "to a point where we were seeing a harvester fire every day."
Recent rainfall in Gippsland would supress fire dangers in that region and rainfall heading into subsoil moisture layers will bring the region to a normal fire potential.
He also said while this season did still have fire risk there were some differences compared to the Black Saturday bushfire season.
"In the 2019-20 season, we saw three years of real short rainfall deficits and drought conditions," he said.
"We're returning to what we are calling a normal, traditional fire season."
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Keris Arndt said there still was an expectation of a hot summer, but Victoria would not be as affected by dryness compared to other eastern states, with neutral rainfall conditions for the state during summer.
"We are expecting the influence of El Nino, which has brought the generally dry conditions through spring, to ease in Victoria," he said.
"Generally speaking the effects of drivers like El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole contract to the north of Australia and Victoria isn't as influenced by these drivers anymore as we go into summer."
Mr Arndt said there were expectations of average temperatures to be "very likely to be above average, and potentially well above-average, particularly in western parts of Victoria".
The fire potential in Victoria is expected to be "normal" but there was an expectation of a hot and dry summer ahead, according to state emergency management commissioner Rick Nugent.
"There will be fires, [and] the seasonal outlook shows an increase in fire potential in farming and rural communities in the central and south-west of the state, more so than other areas of the state," Mr Nugent said.
"Our emergency services will continue to monitor any changes in conditions but it's important for communities to understand their risk and have a plan in place in the event of a fire."
Fire Rescue Victoria commissioner Gavin Freeman said peri-urban regions also needed to be on alert for fire events.
"Just because you might live in a suburban street, do not assume you won't be immune to the impact of bush and grassfires," he said.
"They can run very quickly into townships, the edge of cities and the metropolitan area."
