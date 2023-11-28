Wild weather has lashed parts of Victoria as isolated thunderstorms have brought rainfall totals of more than 80 millimetres for some northern parts of the state.
Swan Hill has received 85mm in the six hours from 2am on Wednesday as a low-pressure system brings increased moisture from northern NSW into Victoria.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said widespread rain developed across most of the state overnight on Tuesday.
"This has mainly impacted eastern parts of the state, anywhere from the Dandenongs and Yarra Ranges eastwards," she said.
"The highest falls that we've seen so far have been 52 millimetres at Reeves Knob through the Central Gippsland ranges near Dargo."
Thunderstorms which took place simultaneously across the Mallee in the early hours of Wednesday morning dumped large volumes of rain.
"This has led to some fairly high rainfall totals in some isolated locations, including 85mm at Swan Hill," Ms Bradbury said.
"When I look at that hour-by-hour breakdown, most of that rain has fallen in the six hours from 2am on Wednesday.
"So we do have a thunderstorm warning current for those storms in the Mallee, but it is likely we will see further warnings issued through Wednesday for further rain through eastern parts of the state."
The Bureau said parts of the north-east and northern country could likely receive widespread falls ranging between 20-40mm.
In Gippsland, isolated falls could cause some gauges to receive between 50-70mm within the next 24 hours.
"A low-pressure system and a low-pressure trough attached to that system is moving across NSW at the moment," Ms Bradbury said.
"Low-pressure systems obviously rotate and this rotating system which is sitting over the Riverina is dragging in all of this moisture from further north and pulling it down eastern NSW and into Victoria.
"Because it is moving relatively slowly, it's going to continue to draw this moisture in over the next 12 to 24 hours."
