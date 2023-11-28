Stock & Land
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Free TAFE courses offered to agricultural students wanting to work in the industry

November 29 2023 - 9:30am
SWTAFE agriculture teaching education manager Bec Toleman said there were growing opportunities for agriculture students in TAFE. Picture supplied.
SWTAFE agriculture teaching education manager Bec Toleman said there were growing opportunities for agriculture students in TAFE. Picture supplied.

Opportunities for people to find a career in agriculture are expanding across south-west Victoria as farming industries continue to search for trained employees.

