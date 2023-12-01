Stock & Land
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Megan Etherton named Fox Lillie Rural Woolhandling Ambassador

December 2 2023 - 7:00am
Jack King, Megan Etherton, and Joseph Knoll were named Fox Lillie Rural Woolhandling Ambassadors for 2023-24. Picture supplied
A Victorian woman has been recognised for her work in Australia's wool industry after she won a prestigious ambassador award at the recent Saint Arnaud Sport Shear.

