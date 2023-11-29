Stock & Land
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Karen Moroney and Paul Bennett join Dairy Australia board

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
November 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Karen Moroney, Mitta Valley, and Paul Bennett, Elizabeth Town, Tas, are two newly-elected directors for Dairy Australia. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Karen Moroney, Mitta Valley, and Paul Bennett, Elizabeth Town, Tas, are two newly-elected directors for Dairy Australia. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Mitta Valley dairy farmer Karen Moroney and Tasmanian farmer Paul Bennett are two of the newest Dairy Australia directors.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

