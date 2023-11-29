Mitta Valley dairy farmer Karen Moroney and Tasmanian farmer Paul Bennett are two of the newest Dairy Australia directors.
Mr Bennett, Elizabeth Town, Tas, and Ms Moroney, Arajarra, Mitta Valley, were two new directors appointed at the Dairy Australia annual general meeting on Tuesday, joining re-elected directors Paul Roderick and Paul van Heerwaarden.
Fourth-generation farmer Ms Moroney will step into the milk producer skills title, bringing experience as a co-owner of Auzred XB, an artificial insemination import distribution company, magazine management and several regional board roles.
She is currently the Projects Board and Governance and Risk Committee chair, a member of the Goulbourn Murray Water Services committee, the Mitta Valley Landcare Group president and an Australian Institute of Company Directors graduate.
"I believe that depth and breadth of experience strengthens you as a person and gives you the confidence and ability to rise to challenges," Ms Moroney said.
"For me it's about giving back, I want to be able use the knowledge I've accumulated and there's not a lot of leaders coming forward anymore to take on positions.
"I felt if I could contribute at this level then I would feel so privileged to have helped shape the future."
She said she saw a future carbon transition as an upcoming challenge and opportunity for farmers.
Mr Bennett will have an agribusiness, innovation and adoption skills role, with experience as the owner and manager of family-owned Ashgrove Farms.
He was a Tasmanian Apprentice of the Year, graduated Marcus Oldham Agricultural College in 1991, formerly served as chair to DairyTas and a Dairy Moving Forward Steering Committee member, and is a the current Ashgrove Cheese chair.
Mr Bennett is also a graduate of the Rabobank Executive Development Program.
"I'd like to see the board look to getting the maximum we can for our dairy and dairy beef cattle," he said.
"I'd also like to see us do what we can to assist young farmers into the industry and show them there's absolutely a career in there."
He said he saw a lot of younger people on farms and hoped to help foster opportunities.
"We have a lot of young people on farms," he said.
"A lot of young women now find the career attractive, half of our team are women which is a real change.
"What I'd like the dairy to do is show them how to progress further up in their career to senior management roles."
