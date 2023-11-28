Stock & Land
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/News

Drive and Thrive research project focuses on data-driven decisions for drought management

November 28 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Hobbs, Yarrock Farm, Kaniva said data was taking the emotion out of decision making on farming operations. Picture by Helen Hobbs
Steven Hobbs, Yarrock Farm, Kaniva said data was taking the emotion out of decision making on farming operations. Picture by Helen Hobbs

A new research project has shown that data-driven decisions were proving more critical than before when considering selection and culling during a drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.