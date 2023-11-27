On the edge of the Green Triangle in Victoria, a former timber plantation has been converted back to livestock grazing and is offered for sale at $5600 per acre.
At that price for Kildare, about 25km west of Hamilton, the property is valued at more than $2.6 million across its 190.5 hectares (471 acres).
The property was expensively remediated after the timber harvest.
The stumps have been excavated and the remaining sticks have been "picked over" twice.
The property has been sown down to pastures of Phalaris, clover, cocksfoot and rye grass.
Agents from Southern Grampians Livestock Real Estate say the land has been "well fertilised" over the past three years.
Agronomists say there is an art to restoring agricultural land back to its original state after plantations are removed.
It is located at Branxholme, 86km to Portland and 105km to Mount Gambier.
Branxholme's annual average rainfall is around 620mm.
Agents suggested the farm could be an ideal extension to an existing enterprise or could be stand alone with potential to build a residence with council approval.
The property's steel cattle yards were also only built three years ago with a concrete forcing yard, race and crush.
The land is permanently fenced into two big paddocks and lane ways with a further subdivision into 25 paddocks with a single wire electric fence.
Agents said the block would be can easily be fenced into six permanent paddocks using existing pine posts.
It has a bore with solar submersible and a large holding tank reticulated to troughs and three dams.
There is all weather B-double access to the farm which has been set up as a cattle out block under rotational grazing management.
For more information contact the selling agents Jill McErvale 0409 786285 and Heath Templeton on 0408 368370.
