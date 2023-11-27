Stock & Land
All the hard work is done to restore this timber plantation land back to grazing

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 28 2023 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
All the hard work is done and all the trees are gone so stock can return to this high rainfall block. Pictures from Southern Grampians Livestock Real Estate.
All the hard work is done and all the trees are gone so stock can return to this high rainfall block. Pictures from Southern Grampians Livestock Real Estate.

On the edge of the Green Triangle in Victoria, a former timber plantation has been converted back to livestock grazing and is offered for sale at $5600 per acre.

