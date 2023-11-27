Tasmanian stud Trefusis, based in Ross, has achieved solid results despite a price drop from last year, much in line with mainland on-property sales this ram sale season.
The stud's 39th annual Merino had good support from local Tasmanian farmers and producers from central Victoria, with 44 out of 50 rams sold at an average of $1527.
Two rams were also sold privately after the sale.
Regular buyers W & C Von Bibra, Beaufront, Ross bought the top-priced ram of the sale, Lot 20 220348, for $2,800.
They also purchased five other rams.
The Poll Merino ram recorded a micron of 15.2, a greasy fleece weight of 147 per cent, a coefficient of variation of 16.2, and a comfort factor of 99.9pc.
Trefusis stud principal Georgie Wallace said the sale result was pleasing, considering difficult seasonal and market conditions in Tasmania.
"It's very dry around here and also given where the stock price is at the moment, it was all a bit of a concern," she said.
"I wasn't too sure how the sale was going to go, to be quite honest, so that was a bit of a worry.
"We only had 13 millimetres here recently [and] some parts have received a bit of thunderstorm activity in the last fortnight which might have greened things up but it's still very short."
She said demand for Merino wool, particularly, had kept buyers competitive, which encouraged some positive momentum for local breeders.
"Wool is probably the only thing in the industry that is a shining light at the moment," she said.
The top-priced ram resulted from an embryo transfer program using purchased semen from Roseville Park ram 180043.
Ms Wallace said her embryo transfer program had also brought positive results after being introduced three years ago.
A significant portion of rams sold were out of Trefusis' second embryo transfer program.
"We've really produced some really top sheep [through the] program which means that you can really fast track your genetic gain," she said.
"We have full performance records that I keep, with all records on all sheep in the stud so that we can really fine tune that list, and really put top sires over the top of them."
There were two other significant volume buyers on the day, with regular buyers David Bain, St Enochs, and Stockyard Hill purchasing ten rams and Brambeltye, Conara, Tas, buying eight rams.
