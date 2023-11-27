Stock & Land
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/News

AgriFutures Australia's Carbon Initiative Program on farming

November 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wimmera research project shows farmers felt more driven by increasing productivity and profitability when dealing with carbon emissions. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
A Wimmera research project shows farmers felt more driven by increasing productivity and profitability when dealing with carbon emissions. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A $2-million research project initiative aims to help engage Wimmera farmers on understanding and discussing carbon management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.