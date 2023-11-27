A $2-million research project initiative aims to help engage Wimmera farmers on understanding and discussing carbon management.
AgriFutures Australia has funded $2-million Carbon Initiative Program to explore Wimmera farmers' and farm advisers' perceptions on their on-farm carbon management practices.
The project showed there was little interest when the primary purpose was to reduce emissions, but farmers felt more driven by increasing productivity and profitability.
Minyup farmer and VFF grains council vice president Ryan Milgate said he believed farmers were becoming more knowledgeable about carbon, but many farming operations were already successful.
"I think we are learning as we are going along that a lot of the practices, we have undertaken that help sustainability are quite carbon-focused as well," he said.
He said practices including controlled traffic, no till, and variable rate application would encourage productivity and financial gains.
"They haven't been undertaken with a carbon focus but obviously we are now learning there is a definite benefit there," Mr Milgate said.
Wimmera Development Association chief executive Chris Sounness said the key to discussing emissions with farmers would be to frame emissions as waste.
"The thing that Wimmera and southern Mallee farmers are focused on is they want to farm as efficiently as possible and create as little waste as possible," he said.
"In general, emissions are waste.
"They're an inefficient use of the protein and carbohydrate that goes into the system to grow grain, to produce meat and to produce wool.
"So, if that wastage can be lessened, we will have better farming systems, more profitable farming systems and lower emission farming systems."
The project identified challenges to focus further on carbon management included being time poor, perceived instability in government policy, and a lack of financial incentive.
The project's findings recommended developing discussion groups and regular meetings with industry experts.
Warracknabeal farmer David Drage said he believed discussion between farmers would be important.
"We're all very independent business managers and we don't like to be told what to do but if we can have it explained why we should be doing something by our peers we are more likely to act," he said.
Mr Sounness said he believed interest and discussions around emissions would start ramping up in the next 12 months with more of a government focus.
He said he predicted there would be contentious discussions about carbon emissions and land use, regarding agricultural land.
