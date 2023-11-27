A Rokewood agriculture community has won an top award for its work in improving local sustainabilty.
Land management company Cassinia Environmental took out the Thriving Environmental Industry Leader award in the Premier's Sustainability Awards for their Natural Agriculture Community project at their Moonlight Creek property.
Cassinia director Paul Dettmann said the new model had not yet to be fully operational but was keen to pursue it after exploring the land's agricultural potential.
"Imagine if we had a thought about the landscape from an agricultural, nature and a community perspective... we'd have a much more holistic thinking around landscapes and I would say that the development that we've done over the last 50 years would have been a lot better," he said.
He said he was grateful the initiative to receive the award.
"This recognition motivates us to continue the work of innovating around landscape-scale approaches to protection and reconnection between people, nature and agriculture," he said.
The project began after the company bought the property and initially broke it up into 48 different titles.
There are 14 people who own lots on the farm, who all agree to aggregate the agricultural land where one farmer is responsible for the whole property.
The owners of the parcels of land contribute to the upkeep of the natural environment for five hours a month.
Since 2021, 200 hectares have been restored.
Sustainability Victoria's interim chief executive Matt Genever said he applauded Cassinia Environmental's approach to farming.
"Cassinia Environmental has shown true leadership in its field and has demonstrated how farming can work in harmony with nature."
The free sustainable gardening program My Secret Garden, which supports Melbourne residents to transform their outdoor spaces into productive, functional gardens, won out the Thriving Environment Community Champion award.
