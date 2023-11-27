Stock & Land
Home/News

Rokewood Natural Agriculture Community project at Moonlight Creek wins industry leader award

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassinia Environmental staff at this year's Premier's Sustainability Awards. Pictured are chief executive Nathan Smith, planning and land administration manager Julia Jardine, director Paul Dettmann, communications coordinator Stefan van Boxtel, Land Life operations manager Helena Lindorff and chief operations officer Chris Lindorff. Picture supplied
Cassinia Environmental staff at this year's Premier's Sustainability Awards. Pictured are chief executive Nathan Smith, planning and land administration manager Julia Jardine, director Paul Dettmann, communications coordinator Stefan van Boxtel, Land Life operations manager Helena Lindorff and chief operations officer Chris Lindorff. Picture supplied

A Rokewood agriculture community has won an top award for its work in improving local sustainabilty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.