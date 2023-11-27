Tasmania's Powranna and Oatlands saleyards will have new management after Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions have joined forces.
Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions will operate the existing Tasmania Livestock Exchange business, under TLX Pty Ltd, to manage and operate Powranna and Oatlands.
TLX manager Andrew Palmer said it would deliver a multi-agent operated selling centre, and it would not affect normal operations.
He said centralising Tasmanian livestock sales through the Powranna site led to better competition.
"It has also seen a huge improvement in the wellbeing and safety of animals and a safer workplace for livestock personnel," he said.
"We're also using state-of-the-art technology and digital systems on site to prioritise animal welfare, traceability and biosecurity to ensure a premier experience for all."
Powranna currently hosts prime cattle, sheep and lamb sales each Tuesday, and store cattle sales and special sheep sales at Oatlands.
Elders livestock manager Gavin Coombe said the decision to partner in TLX represented "significant investment and confidence" in the state's livestock sector.
He said Elders had a growing team who would continue to provide a competitive selling environment.
"Our involvement sends a strong message to the rural community in Tasmania that Elders are making a financial commitment to agriculture in this State," he said.
"The new arrangement will have positive outcomes for them, allowing us to have an aligned auction selling season with other agencies."
Nutrien Ag Solutions Tasmania general manager Josh Sattler said the partnership would lead to more combined sales, and increased competition and livestock numbers at the yards.
"Livestock yards are a capital-intensive business to operate, so this joint venture opens up the opportunity for further co-investment," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.