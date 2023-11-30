A Victorian farm contracting business has shared the moment the crew were travelling through a state forest in south-west Victoria after finishing a small square hay baling job.
Sanderson Bros Contacting shared the photo from the Annya State Forest at Myamyn, noting the views from their "office window are pretty good".
"We always appreciate the photos other readers share so others might enjoy this one," Alysia Sanderson said.
"I like that it depicts the fact we relish the slower pace of country life, allowing us to soak up the picturesque views around us.
"The general store where we buy our Stock & Land each week, puts one aside for us because they know we don't like to miss out!"
Other photos include a newborn calf at Stony Creek, and lambs and sheep being fed at Mia Mia.
Send your photos and a brief description to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
