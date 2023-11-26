Lifestyle farms are still in hot demand even though the peak of the spring farm sales is over.
Here are two recent sales of similar size - one in the west and the other in the north-east of the state, which proved to be a windfall for their owners in the past few weeks.
A 81 hectare (200 acre) cropping/grazing block with no home at Anakie, about 25km north of Geelong, has sold for a stellar $3,205,000, or $16,025 per acre.
A cattle grazing farm perched high in the foothills of the Great Divide at Tatong (near Benalla) has sold for almost $8000 per acre.
The lifestyle credentials of the 94ha (232 acre) farm, about 30km south-east of Benalla, with its two homes and mountain views were featured by selling agents and sold for $1,834,000.
First to Anakie, where the sheer size of the bare block may have convinced buyers to hand over such a large sum.
Jollys has been owned by the one family for 55 years and is right in the heart of Anakie, district population 734, alongside the Brisbane Ranges National Park.
On one title, the farm block is divided into eight main paddocks with obvious land subdivision potential given its size.
The property has town water, shelter belts, four dams, stock yards and is "ideal for cropping, grazing or lifestyle pursuits".
"A significant opportunity to secure a strategically located site for future development," agents from HF Richardson Property said.
Farming land close to Geelong and just over an hour to Melbourne is red hot - just 20 minutes to the south-east of this Anakie block at Lara is a 60ha (150 acre) bare block on the market for $6 million or $40,000/acre.
Over in the north-east, a farm running cattle and perched high in the foothills of the Great Divide at Tatong has sold for almost $8000 per acre.
The 94ha (232 acre) farm, about 30km south-east of Benalla, has two existing homes and mountain views which were heavily promoted by selling agents.
This is a well held patch of cleared country surrounded by state forest.
It has a secure water supply through a 25 megalitre dam (solar pump) with irrigation licence.
It has a craftsman built four-bedroom brick home with in-ground pool and solar power plus lots of rainwater storage.
There is also a three-bedroom home currently leased to long term tenant.
Farm improvements include cattle yards, water supplied to all paddocks, high clearance hay and machinery shed, garage and workshop plus a further three-bay shed area.
"If you are looking for something that is a little bit special with room for everyone and everything then you must inspect this enchanting property as places like this are highly sought after and hard to find," agents said.
The selling agent was Mick Kelly from White Cliffs Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.