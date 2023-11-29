Widespread rainfall across Victoria, NSW and South Australia emerged as a central factor in driving up prices for sheep and lamb across various categories.
Notably, heavy lambs maintained a relatively-steady pace since the commencement of October, concluding the week at 501 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Mutton, which had experienced a prolonged period below 100c/kg, is now witnessing a positive upswing.
Mutton rates rose by 28c/kg to reach 153c/kg, showing positive signs.
The Wagga Wagga, NSW, market reported particularly-robust figures, with heavy mutton averaging an impressive 230c/kg, while trade sheep marked a noteworthy $12 a head increase, reaching $52.
Equally, Western Australia continues to face challenges in the mutton market, with prices averaging only 80c/kg.
Store lambs, on the other hand, revealed a positive response to evolving market dynamics, spurred in part by reduced throughput.
Notably, there were 12,000 fewer lambs eligible for the restocking indicator.
However, in Western Australia, where the market is grappling with significant changes, the store lamb market appears to be making notable adjustments due to the cancellation of live export boats.
Monday's lamb markets witnessed an unusual change for this time of year, with a significant decrease in numbers observed in both Victoria and NSW.
Bendigo took centre stage, with the National Livestock Reporting Service highlighting a substantial decline in supply, plummeting to 13,400, 7000 fewer than the previous market.
The shortage of quality or weight further heightened the situation.
In Dubbo, NSW, a parallel challenge of limited numbers and quality emerged, leading to a price surge ranging from $5-$15.
In contrast, Bendigo experienced moderate gains, with a few dollars added to the better drafts.
However, the stand-out feature of the Bendigo sale was the mutton market, where prices experienced a big increase of $10-$20.
Merino ewes commanded top prices at $75.
Particularly significant was the strong competition among processors for light sheep, which fetched prices surpassing the $30 mark.
At Ballarat, heavy lambs took centre stage, bouncing $20 to record a top price of $184 to average 580c/kg.
Trade lambs gained $12, averaging 583c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.