Managing herbicide-damaged lentils without rain can be a long and challenging situation, says SARDI senior weed ecology research agronomist Navneet Aggarwal.
Speaking at the Mallee Sustainable Farming grain and legume field day, he shared his research findings on weed management for lentils in sandy soils.
With funding from the South Australian Grain Industry Trust and the GRDC, Dr Aggarwal and a team of researchers investigated crop safety and weed control of Reflex and Terrain herbicides and their combinations with Group two, five and 12 herbicides on different soil types, textures and pH in 2021 and 2022.
There were four trial sites set-up in 2021 at Alford and Bute and four at Wards Hill, Paskeville and Bute in 2022 to assess crop herbicide safety and weed control on imidazoline herbicide tolerant lentils, with each trial sites containing IMI tolerant lentils, sown in late May and early June
Dr Aggarwal said the stunting of plant growth was a clear symptom of herbicide resistance at some of the trial sites.
"Stunting caused by Reflex was rate responsive and was generally worse on alkaline sands and alkaline medium textured soils, compared to acidic sands and near-neutral medium textured soils," he said.
"The stunting symptom was barely present within the first six weeks post-emergence but gradually worsened into late winter and early spring.
"The cumulative effect of Reflex ,followed by diuron on stunting symptoms, was more pronounced in alkaline sandy soils in the Yorke Peninsula, as compared to alkaline medium textured silty soil in Tooligie."
Recovery was dependent on the rainfall, he said.
"In the 2021 season, the late winter and spring rainfall was well below average, resulting in a lack of recovery from earlier herbicide damage," he said.
"The 2022 spring rainfall was average to above average, which allowed for good moisture availability and longer recovery time and resulted in better recovery from herbicide damage."
Along with stunting plant growth, Dr Aggarwal said grain yield quality had also been affected by herbicide damage.
"Over the two seasons, the grain yield differences caused by the preceding herbicide damage was generally consistent across the two sandy sites," he said.
"Herbicides, Diuron and Reflex applied alone were more damaging at the alkaline sand sites, which aligns with recorded spring NDVI values."
In 2021, the lentil crop safety varied between the acidic and alkaline sands, with the use of Reflex, diuron, metribuzin and terbuthylazine herbicides, with alkaline sand sites leading to more herbicide damage than acidic sand sites.
In 2022 the research trials continued and - due to lentil production expanding across the Eyre Peninsula, in particular in the alkaline light to medium textured soils - the research was extended to better represent the the different soil and weather conditions, compared with YP.
The trial results were significantly impacted by rainfall levels, Mr Aggarwal said, with a better recovery from herbicide damage symptoms from Reflex and Terrain in 2022 due to a higher spring rainfall than in 2021.
"A total of 219 millimetres and 295mm growing season rainfall was recieved at Wards Hill (alkaline loamy sand) and Paskeville (neutral clay soil) sites, respectively in 2022," he said.
Following the rainfall in 2022, Wards Hill and Bute sites received 39mm and 53mm rainfall, within the first two weeks of sowing.
In 2021 Mr Aggarwal said there were two major rainfalls, with 28mm and 24mm of rainfall in the first and second week after seeding in Bute.
During the trials, he also discovered which herbicides would affect the plant establishment process.
"Reflex didn't result in any plant establishment issues on any soil type when applied alone at the low and high label rate," he said.
"Terrain reduced plant establishment at all sites regardless of soil types, except for one alkalkine sand site in 2021. Diuron applied alone didn't impact plant establishment at the alkaline sand sites, compared to the control trial, except at one site and didn't reduce establishment at the acidic sand sites."
A combination of products had a bigger impact on establishment than individual application.
Dr Aggarwal said when Reflex was applied with Diuron, the herbicide damage and yield loss was larger at the alkaline sand sites and a combination of Reflex and Diuron was safer at alkaline medium textured soil in Tooligie in 2022, compared with alkaline sand sites, which did not experience yield loss.
For broadleaf weed control in lentil crops, he said the group two IMI herbicides would continue to be a valuable tool for broadleaf weed control not effectively controlled with different herbicides.
"Rotating with other effective modes of action will reduce resistance selection pressure of this vulnerable herbicide group and sustain its efficacy on important weeds further into the future, considering for some weed species, IMI resistance is already well developed," he said.
After the trials Dr Aggarwal said the group 14 herbicides could be associated with risks of crop damage and yield loss.
He said this emphasised the need for careful planning of weed control on acidic, alkaline and sandy soils to get satisfactory weed control and adequate crop safety.
