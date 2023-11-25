Orchard researchers in the Goulburn Valley are searching for new ways to harness the use of an Agtech device, which captures flower, fruit and canopy data.
The device, the cartographer, at Agriculture Victoria's Tatura SmartFarm is mounted on an electric all-terrain vehicle to capture the data from tree crops using cameras, a scanner, strobe lighting and GPS.
Agriculture Victoria Crop Physiology research leader Ian Goodwin said it was initially trialled between 2020 and 2022 for a research project.
The project looked into the use of sensors to assess the fruit quality of peach, nectarine, plum and apricot crops for export.
Dr Goodwin said the machine can travel along orchard rows to collect data on both sides at up to 10 kilometres an hour.
He said it was faster and more accurate than manual methods.
"It uses artificial intelligence to identify, count and measure fruit traits from its cameras such as fruit size and colour to help us calculate potential harvest yields," he said.
"The cartographer has become a very handy scientific instrument for us that can rapidly analyse an entire orchard block, so we are now using it in wide range of orchard research."
He said they had used it for stone fruit, apple and pear research, and would continue to use it to find its economic value for growers.
Dr Goodwin said they manually calibrated the machine for accurate fruit counts, but found it helped reduce labour-intensive work.
Mildura SmartFarm also purchased a cartographer for its almond orchard, and to potentially analyse its use with citrus and olive groves.
