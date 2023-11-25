Stock & Land
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Home/News

Tatura Smartfarm device, cartographer, analyses orchard data

November 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Victoria Crop Physiology research leader Ian Goodwin with an Agtech device, the cartographer. Picture supplied
Agriculture Victoria Crop Physiology research leader Ian Goodwin with an Agtech device, the cartographer. Picture supplied

Orchard researchers in the Goulburn Valley are searching for new ways to harness the use of an Agtech device, which captures flower, fruit and canopy data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.