After the dust settles on the harvest, a cropping farm on the South Australian/Victorian border near Bordertown is going to auction in February.
A farm family has decided this harvest is to be their last after 83 years ownership of their Tatiara farm.
The Custon farm takes in 357 hectares (881 acres) and is located 21km south-east of Bordertown and about 3km from the Victorian border.
Their neighbours will gather at the Wolseley recreation centre at 2pm on February 9 to wish them well for the public auction being held by Ray White in conjunction with Westech Real Estate.
Of historical interest, about the time the family moved to their farm early in World War Two, a secret aircraft fuel depot was built at Wolseley. Six enormous tanks were camouflaged to look like farm buildings.
On Custon farm, only a small bungalow remains on the property today after the family moved in back in 1940.
The farm is 10km from the Wolseley silos and 18km to Pilgrim grain storage.
Agents say the farm offers a "great mix" of heavy black country to heavier grey loams.
Custon is a genuine continuous cropping property, the agents say.
Other than the bungalow, the property has a three-stand shearing shed, stock yards and reliable water supply.
For more information contact the agents from Ray White - Brenton Carson on 0419 820729 and Hayden Obst on 0403 951522. The sale is being held in conjunction with Westech Real Estate.
