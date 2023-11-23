Farmers should take a collaborative approach to improving biodiversity and sustainability on their land, Landcare Victoria chair Jane Carney says.
Landcare Victoria released its 10-year plan, Empowering Landcare Communities, on Monday which showed six key focus areas including supporting local and landscape planning, improving community knowledge and resilience, and building an active landcare community.
Landcare Victoria chair and beef producer Jane Carney, Rosewhite, said her personal experience with landcare had "completely changed" her farming practices.
She said her first exposure to landcare was a soil workshop.
"All of a sudden, having a much deeper understanding of what our soils needed and it was much more complex than sticking out some lime, really changed the way we were doing things," she said.
"It was a catalyst to then learn a lot more."
Ms Carney also increased shade and shelter to improve animal welfare and enhance biodiversity, and fenced off creeks for livestock movement and reduce erosion.
She said a key focus in the report including improving community resilience, which was variable to each farmer and defined by the region and issues they're dealing with.
"Here in the north-east we're really exposed to bushfires and flooding, they go hand in hand, so there's always work around resilience to those areas," she said.
"As you go out to the south-west and the Mallee, drought resilience becomes incredibly important."
She said farmers could take immediate action to understand soil and erosion management, water quality, increase shade and shelter, biodiversity and more.
"I think Australia is ahead of the curve, because we have to be," she said.
"It's not necessarily a tougher physical environment but it's a tougher business environment."
Ms Carney said to join landcare, people would either have an interest in biodiversity or focus on landcare as a business decision.
She said consumers were looking at further transparency in the paddock-to-plate process.
"We're all working in the same space and we need to partner together more effectively, Landcare has 60,000 members in Victoria and nobody else has that kind of coverage," she said.
"If you're not sustainable environmentally on your property, your business won't be sustainable either.
"You'll be too impacted by drought or flooding or decreased productivity over time."
She said it was important for farmers to understand how their properties fit into a larger landscape, and how their action impacted others in their immediate region.
"Farmers need to use chemicals, but understanding if they're not taking care there can be drift which affects other people's properties," she said.
"Your farm is not a standalone item."
Ms Carney said the group also called for further funding from the state government, requesting a $48-million investment across four years to help hire new facilitators and offer current employees longer contracts with fairer wages.
"The funding the Victorian government provides to us right now gets extended bit by bit, year by year and is not enough," she said.
"I'm really proud of the plan and the role we can play, but we also have to address the fact that right now our work is at risk."
The state government announced an $8.2-million investment to extend 80 part-time facilitator roles and 10 coordinator roles to June 30, 2025.
"We do a lot with a little at Landcare, but we must face facts, you can't keep good people if you don't give them an adequate wage and anything more than short-term contracts," Ms Carney said.
