A versatile and high rainfall farm in the Western District was passed in at auction on Friday for $2900 per acre.
It has now offered for private sale at $5000/acre and the agents say they are hopeful a successful outcome is achieved soon.
The on-farm auction was held at the Carinya farm at Caramut which takes in 306 hectares (756 acres) and was offered for sale for the first time in 70 years.
The Caramut farm is about 20km south-east of Penshurst.
About 40 people attended the farm auction conducted by Groves Real Estate where bidding began at $2400 per acre and rose by $100 bids to reach the $2900/ac conclusion.
At that price, about $2.2 million was offered for the farm and with the new listing at $5000/ac, the overall price would be $3.78 million for the farm.
The property was said to be "ideally suited to high rainfall cropping and sheep".
Average annual rainfall in the Caramut district is around 620mm.
Carinya's improvements included about 200ha of 3m raised beds in place plus "very good" sheep handling facilities.
It has nine dams throughout the property for stock water and is also connected to mains water.
The long-time tenant has applied fertiliser and lime to the land over many years which agents said had "seen profitable cropping outcomes year after year".
The elevated property has views in all directions with a three-stand shearing shed, sundry shedding and four silos.
For more information contact Darren Groves on 0419 735228 and Sam Groves on 0400 547207.
