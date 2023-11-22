The state's latest soil moisture monitoring report shows every part of Victoria experienced deep soil moisture, experts say.
And an October rainfall system, which flooded parts of Gippsland, would be a key contributor to this year's harvest.
Agriculture Victoria released its latest soil moisture monitoring report, which uses probes to collect soil water content data for the state's farmers.
"It's never been more important to know your soil moisture reserves, deep soil moisture levels, as there was such a large amount that was a carry over from last year," he said.
"We've got great connection to that with the start of our break in April, and early June with the two inches across Victoria."
A seven-month rain reading showed average to below-average rain totals between April to the end of October in the state's cropping regions.
In more pasture-dominated areas, Colac and surrounds in south-west Victoria and east Gippsland near Omeo, the seven-month rainfall declines were "very much below average".
Mr Boyd said Victoria experienced a dry July, August and September, and crops made the most of the deep soil moisture.
He said a major contributor to this year's harvest would be a heavy rain event in October, which flooded parts of Gippsland.
"What's going to be a big contributor to grain yield and production was that rain system that came through on the third of October, which clipped parts of the Mallee," he said.
"That rain never got the west Wimmera and south-west, and that's why they're reflecting in the drier conditions that we're seeing at the moment."
He said farmers could consider investigating their soil moisture conditions ahead of planning next year's sowing program.
"At this stage a lot of the top horizon is back to very dry conditions, in some instances there will be deep soil moisture available," Mr Boyd said.
"In that instance we'd expect that the depth would carry over into next year.
"All in all, we've still got a whole summer to go through and we're going to experience moisture feeds at times and if there's a trigger for rain events, we might get the opportunity to partially refill the profile."
He said they'd noticed a larger investment in farmers with weather stations and moisture probes.
Mr Boyd said the report's reference points included "plenty of lentils", but also wheat, barley and canola.
"We found canola very aggressive in its moisture depletion from mid-August right through to September and October," he said.
"We've come to the realisation that it generates a large biomass and needs a lot of water to generate that."
The soil moisture monitoring report is released monthly during the growing season.
Farmers can find more information about the report here.
