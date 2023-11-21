Stock & Land
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Home/News

Blackwood Corriedales, Evandale, sell most rams to Victoria

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian lamb producers and Corriedale studs bought two-thirds of Blackwood Corriedales' sold lots at its annual ram sale. Picture supplied
Victorian lamb producers and Corriedale studs bought two-thirds of Blackwood Corriedales' sold lots at its annual ram sale. Picture supplied

Victorian lamb producers and Corriedale studs are showing red-hot interest in Tasmanian rams with lower micron fleece and good shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.