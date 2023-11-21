Victorian lamb producers and Corriedale studs are showing red-hot interest in Tasmanian rams with lower micron fleece and good shape.
Blackwood Corriedales stud principle Peter Blackwood, Evandale, said there were many returning buyers and three new clients, with most lots headed to Victorian operations.
He said he thought the clearance was reasonable considering current market conditions.
"Victoria was very strong again, they bought about two-thirds of the rams sold, we're getting a very good client base in the western districts," he said.
"We had the newer addition for sheep that we offered this year with our wool maternal, and they all sold to Victoria."
He said they looked to breed sheep with high lambing percentage and were quick-growing to fit into the trader export lamb market.
"With a lower micron fleece than a traditional Corriedale, a fair bit of shape so they hang up well," Mr Blackwood said.
"It's where we think we need to have our sheep positioned."
The sale offered 56 lots overall and sold 33 to a top price of $2200 twice, and an average price of $1253.
There were 37 Corriedale rams offered with 24 selling to $2200 twice, with an average price of $1300.
Meanwhile, the stud's first-offered wool maternal rams had nine of 19 lots sell to $2000, with an average price of $1125.
The top-priced rams were Lot 18, 220088, and Lot 29, 220001, bought by R & K Payne, King Island, Tas, and Summers Hall Estate, Hagley.
Lot 18 was sired by 200063 and its Australian Sheep Breeding Values included a micron of 23, 0.19 kilogrambs birth weight, 6.55kg post-weaning weight, 4.34kg adult weight, as well as a post-weaning eye muscle depth of 0.99 millimetres and -0.44mm post-weaning fat.
Lot 29 was sired by 200097 and its ASBVs included a micron of 21.7, 0kg birth weight, 5.59kg post-weaning weight, 5.56kg adult weight, 0.98mm post-weaning eye muscle depth and 0.03mm post-weaning fat.
"They both had really nice white, bright wool with good body shape," Mr Blackwood said.
Volume buyer Gordon Last, Garvald Vale Corriedales, Hamilton, bought nine lots total four Corriedale rams and five Wool Maternals.
