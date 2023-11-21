Stock & Land
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/News

Quamby Plains Corriedales, Hagley, hosts annual ram sale

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated November 22 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quamby Plains Corriedales and Poll Herefords stud principal Victoria Archer, Hagley, Tas, and Nutrien livestock agent Jock Gibson, Launceston, Tas. Picture supplied
Quamby Plains Corriedales and Poll Herefords stud principal Victoria Archer, Hagley, Tas, and Nutrien livestock agent Jock Gibson, Launceston, Tas. Picture supplied

A GOLD-PERFORMING Corriedale ram is headed to western Victoria after fetching the top price at Quamby Plains' annual sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.