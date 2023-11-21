The lamb market has experienced fluctuations in performance over recent weeks.
Towards the end of last week, processors found themselves compelled to increase their spend to secure a portion of the diminishing supplies of top-quality trade and heavy lambs
On Monday, the national average price for trade weight lambs rose to 495 cents a kilogram carcase weight, while heavy lambs reached 510c/kg.
Notably, the tightening supplies of finished lambs were evident at Wagga Wagga, NSW, where nearly two-thirds of the yarding comprised secondary types weighing under 20 kilograms cwt.
Competition at Wagga Wagga ramped up for the heavy lamb portion, leading to a $20 a head surge in prices.
The effect of limited supplies applied additional pressure on exporters.
Meatworks such as Junee Meats, Junee, NSW, and processors like Fletcher International and Thomas Foods International showed stronger competition compared to the previous market.
Bidding intensified for crossbred lambs weighing more than 30kg and achieved a high of $179.20.
The remaining big, heavy lambs fetched prices ranging from $158-$177.
Meanwhile, well-finished trade lambs commanded prices between $120- $160, with the majority averaging between 530-600c/kg cwt.
Lamb prices across various categories experienced a notable surge due to limited supplies, placing significant pressure on both domestic and export processors on Monday.
This week witnessed a robust upward trend in prices, particularly for top-quality lambs within the 22-30kg range, with substantial gains ranging from $5-$15.
At Bendigo, demand for larger export-weight lambs exceeding 30kg remained strong, resulting in a $15 increase, and a top of $177.
Despite the smaller availability of lambs within the 26-30kg pool, rate increases were moderate, rising by $4 and averaging at 521c/kg cwt.
Trade lambs experienced an upward trend, with prices jumping by an average of $8, settling at 481c/kg cwt.
The standout performers were the light lambs with a competitive showdown between processors and restockers vying for market dominance.
Restockers notably drove prices up by $15.
Lambs with weight and frame, returning to the paddock, commanded prices ranging from $60-$82, while even light lambs rarely fetched anything below $20.
Mutton prices rallied, demonstrating increases of $10-$20 across the board.
Heavy ewes dominated the sales, typically fetching prices between $30- $60.
In a much bigger yarding of 45,871 lambs and 11,277 at Ballarat, sheep prices improved $6-$8, trade lambs averaged 491c/kg cwt, and heavy lambs topped at $177 to average 531c/kg cwt.
