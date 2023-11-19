Stock & Land
AGT crop varieties offer farmers positive possibilities

LW
By Liam Wormald
November 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Plant breeders Australian Grain Technologies have introduced some new crop varieties this season that are set to grow in popularity.

Liam Wormald

Journalist

