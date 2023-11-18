Stock & Land
Saturday, November 18, 2023
AWGA jumps back on board with AWI

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
November 18 2023 - 3:00pm
The image that is being used in Australian Wool Growers' Association's fresh sustainable wool push as it rejoins Australian Wool Innovation's The Sustainable Wool Campaign. Picture supplied.
Australian Wool Growers' Association has partnered with Australian Wool Innovation and its subsidiary, The Woolmark Company, to boost wool's sustainablilty message by rejoining The Wool Carbon Alliance.

