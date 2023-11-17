Stock & Land
Friday, November 17, 2023
Home/Markets

Benalla special store sale hosts 4600-head of sheep

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
November 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Benalla's special sheep sale has remained on-par with the rest of the state, after long-term vendors topped the market prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.