Bayles farmer and regular Stock & Land reader Kate Murray has captured a photo of a newborn Highland calf named "G for gorgeous"
Ms Murray said the calf was born with contracted tendons on both front legs, but it was showing signs of improvement and getting stronger each day.
"He loves sleeping in the sunshine ... my plans for him now will be to grow him out as a steer," she said.
"He will be a paddock ornament at my mum and dad's place in Boorool."
Highland cattle are known for being "fluffy and cute", Ms Murray said, but were also renowned for their meat eating qualities.
"They can be very gentle despite their big horns," she said.
Meanwhile, in western Victoria, Grant Allan captured a photo of Tex Coles, 5, learning the ropes from shearer Snowy Roberts at Wycheproof.
