Stock & Land
Friday, November 17, 2023
Home/News

Fire service flunks workforce, response time targets

By Callum Godde
Updated November 16 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's volunteer fire service has shed almost 10,000 volunteers over the past decade. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Victoria's volunteer fire service has shed almost 10,000 volunteers over the past decade. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Victoria's volunteer fire service has shed almost 10,000 volunteers over the past decade as its response to structure blazes slips.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.