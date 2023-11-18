A new state Code of Practice aims to help protect Victorian abalone from a viral disease and death.
Agriculture Victoria announced the Code of Practice, which was developed in collaboration between a group of key industry stakeholders.
The code aims to minimise the risk of abalone viral ganglioneuritis (AVG) outbreaks.
AVG affects the nervous system of abalone, can lead to weakness and death, and threatens both wild and farmed abalone populations.
Agriculture Victoria Aquatic Animal Health principal veterinary officer Dr Tracey Bradley said the code represented an enhancement of biosecurity measures for the state's abalone industry.
"This important initiative represents a crucial step toward securing the wellbeing and future of our abalone population," she said.
"It's imperative that we do everything possible to protect our abalone from this disease.
"Given the recent incidents of AVG affecting abalone in the Portland area, it's more important than ever to prioritise collaboration across the industry."
She said an adoption of standardised operating procedures across the industry would achieve the objective.
Dr Bradley said the Code also provided clear guidelines and procedures to help prevent AVG's impacts.
AVG was first recorded in Australia in southern Victoria in late 2005, and declared a notifiable disease under the Livestock Disease Control Act 1994.
People must adhere to the Code of Practice, which can be found here.
