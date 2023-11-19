Stock & Land
Frank Scadden, Bayles, reaches 60 years as a livestock carrier

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:39am, first published 7:00am
Frank Scadden, 84, will celebrate 60 years as a livestock carrier during the Christmas holidays. Pictures by Bryce Eishold
Frank Scadden, 84, will tell you in his 60-year history as a livestock carrier, his favourite part of the job is simply "the great people".

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land.

