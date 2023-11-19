Frank Scadden, 84, will tell you in his 60-year history as a livestock carrier, his favourite part of the job is simply "the great people".
And his most curious story includes two police officers, a table tennis bat, and an eight-pound fine.
Mr Scadden started his livestock carrier career at 25 years old in 1963 for Fechner Transport, after he share-farmed on a dairy and said he enjoyed driving the trucks.
"I've been connected with cattle just about my whole life," he said.
"I just got offered the job and that's when I started."
He grew up on a dairy farm at Middle Tarwin, near Leongatha, before his family later moved to Hampton Park, near Dandenong.
He has since lived in Bayles - where he is referred to as the town's unofficial mayor - with his wife Dee for 60 years.
"I've certainly enjoyed the job, I'm still enjoying it really," Mr Scadden said.
He said he drove to markets including Warragul, Dandenong and Korumburra, with most cattle delivered on the mornings of the store market sales.
He regularly attended store sales at Yea, Ballarat, Bairnsdale and Shepparton, and took bullocks and vealers to Newmarket on Wednesdays for a Thursday sale.
"It was long before they started weighing the cattle and curfews," he said.
"At Newmarket, the truck park would be full and up the gate and round the corner would be full, you could be waiting a couple of hours."
Major industry changes like curfews and weighing settled in after the Victorian Livestock Exchange was opened at Pakenham in 1999.
"We knew it was coming and we went with the flow, then it started everywhere," Mr Scadden said.
"There's not so much waiting time now, our main market is Pakenham that we go to and you don't have to wait very long."
He said another change included undercover saleyards, removing the need to keep an umbrella handy, don Driza-Bones and towels around necks.
Mr Scadden said auctioneers and agents would sell the livestock in rain, hail or shine when he started.
"Auctioneers would sell in all kinds of weather and wear Driza-Bones and a towel around their neck, the booking clerk would have someone up there trying to keep them dry while they were booking," he said.
"Once Korumburra closed and went to Leongatha, everything there was undercover, the weather didn't affect anybody."
He would travel to Hay, NSW, for cattle and wild goats to sell at the Dandenong market.
He would load stock crates with small square bales to Cooma, NSW, and Bega, NSW, and would bring cattle or sheep strong enough to the Melbourne abattoirs during drought periods in the late 1960s.
"That would happen every now and again, at certain times of the year they would bring wild goats down and have a buyer," he said.
Eventually, infrastructure developed and bypasses were made available to livestock carriers, and trucks started to feature new bells and whistles.
"Bypasses made it so much easier, you used to have to drive through every single town before you'd get there, any way you were going," Mr Scadden said.
"We got more horsepower now, better braking, most trucks have sleeper cab, everybody has GPS now."
He said speed limits rose from a maximum of 80 kilometres an hour, but not before he had a run-in with the law.
"Police were in uniform, but back in those days they had no lights or sirens, very few had them," he said.
"I was heading up the Hume one day, and a car beside me was tooting its horn.
"I looked out the window and saw two policemen with no siren or lights, holding up a table tennis bat with 'POLICE' written on it.
"I pulled up and they booked me because I was doing a bit over 80 kilometres an hour, they fined me eight pounds."
Mr Scadden worked for O'Connors Beef carting out of Warrnambool and Shepparton, and established a livestock carrier business with his son, Travis, which they owned for 20 years.
He often takes on work with the new owner, Andrew Edyvane, in his 1994 Scania stock crate which he sold to Mr Edyvane as part of the deal.
He said his favourite facility to visit was the Newmarket saleyards, which operated between 1887-1987.
"Newmarket was a special place and when it closed, it was hard for a lot of people," he said.
"It was one of my favourite places to go, there was something different about it compared to the other markets.
"There'd be a crowd of people there all the time, the cows and sheep they sold every week, it was just for everybody and for the whole rest of the country, it was a barometer."
He said people still congregated under the clock tower at Newmarket each year.
Mr Scadden said he felt thankful for the people he had befriended, and the staff at the saleyards.
"If you were stopped on the side of the road, in no time other trucks would stop and see if you were in trouble," he said.
"You meet a lot of great people over the time and friends you have helped and who have helped you."
He said future livestock carriers and aspiring young people would simply "have to like it" if they hoped to pursue the industry.
"If they enjoy mucking around with cattle and all that sort of stuff, certainly have a go," he said.
