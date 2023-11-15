The Victorian Farmers Federation has completely overhauled its membership packages, saying a new four-tiered structure will make it easier to join.
A VFF spokesman said the new structure represents the largest-ever overhaul of the VFF's membership options.
It replaces the previous 30 separate membership types.
VFF president Emma Germano said new and existing members could look forward to a simpler, fairer and custom-built membership.
It was purpose-built for today's farming businesses that enabled producers to contribute to a collective voice for their industry and their community, she said.
"Farmers are at the heart of the VFF and our new membership options make it easier than ever join Victoria's largest agriculture and farming lobby group," Ms Germano said.
"It's about making our membership options work for today's farming needs.
"For the first time, members can easily personalise their membership by choosing between four new membership tiers, each offering a range of benefits best suited to them and their business."
The overhaul comes as the organisation seeks to change its constitution.
Members have the options of choosing between the four tiers, which are all ex-GST:
Platinum: All-inclusive membership package, $1495 per year
Gold: Includes a full VFF membership with workplace relations advice, $895 per year.
Silver: Standard VFF Membership with full voting rights, $695 per year
Bronze: Best suited for associates, supporters of agriculture and those interested in where their food originates, $395 per year
"There's arguably never been a more important time to throw your support behind the VFF," Ms Germano said.
"Farmers are facing a real fight, whether it be transmission lines tearing up prime farming land, looming animal welfare legislation or the threat of water buybacks in the Murray-Darling Basin.
"We need your voice and there's no better time to join us than now."
