Stock & Land
Friday, November 17, 2023
Home/News

The Victorian Farmers Federation has a new membership structure

November 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano has announced the largest-ever overhaul of the organisation's membership structure. Picture by Andrew Miller
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano has announced the largest-ever overhaul of the organisation's membership structure. Picture by Andrew Miller

The Victorian Farmers Federation has completely overhauled its membership packages, saying a new four-tiered structure will make it easier to join.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.