Mystery still surrounds the sale of Greystones, one of the few intact Victorian sheep runs remaining from the time of the squatters.
The "for sale" is gone today at the entrance of the 4033 hectare (9965 acre) property near Bacchus Marsh and at least one media outlet is reporting it has sold.
But selling agents Colliers say they are not commenting on the reported sale and the online listing has been removed.
Colliers listed the pastoral treasure back in April through an expressions of interest campaign.
On the market for the first time in almost 90 years, Greystones has survived as an agricultural powerhouse as one of the few intact sheep runs when Victoria was first settled.
Where most of the big Western District sheep runs were cut up for soldier settlement and whittled down to virtual hobby farm size, here is a property some believe is a national treasure.
Featuring a two-storey Gothic homestead, Greystones, near Bacchus Marsh, still takes in 4033 hectares (9965 acres) as a mighty sheep run founded in 1840.
Greystones will forever be linked with the remarkable William Angliss who bought the property in 1934.
It is his descendants who listed Greystones for sale after almost 90 years.
It is one of the largest individual properties remaining within an hour of Melbourne.
Greystones has been a Victorian landmark since the bluestone mansion's construction in 1876.
Squatters Charles Griffith and James Moore established the Glenmore run at Rowsley, south-west of Bacchus Marsh in 1840.
In 1848, Moore sold his ownership share to Molesworth Greene who was the nephew of Griffith and in the 1870s, Greene subdivided Greystones from the larger Glenmore.
He successfully ran cattle, horses and 11,000 sheep across the property which became famed for its quality fine wool.
Such were the riches generated by the squatters, in just a few years Greene commissioned architects Lloyd Tayler and Frederick Wyatt in 1876 to design his home.
It was soon built along with stables, coach house, meat house, shearing shed and shearers quarters.
Greystones was bought by butcher, pastoralist, innovator and businessman William Angliss in 1934 who re-joined the property with part of Glenmore.
Sir William later owned properties throughout NSW and Queensland with business interests around the world.
He jointly owned land with the cattle king Sir Sidney Kidman and at one stage owned a group of cattle stations in Queensland with the ability to run 80,000 head of cattle.
Angliss pioneered frozen meat and canning exports in Victoria and came to dominate the industry in the British Empire by the 1930s.
His name is still associated to Victoria's specialised training institute for foods, tourism and hospitality. Most of the state's apprentice butchers still train there.
Greystones is included on the Victorian Heritage Register.
"The homestead, garden and parkland setting reflect the wealth, taste and lifestyle of pastoralists in Victoria in the late nineteenth century," the register records.
"The many intact outbuildings, designed and built to perform specific agricultural functions, clearly articulate the various activities required in the operation of a large pastoral property in the nineteenth and twentieth century."
The 13-bedroom homestead has four bathrooms, formal dining and sitting rooms, kitchen, and a separate two-bedroom self-contained unit, set within spectacular garden and parkland areas.
Several additional structural improvements include nine dwellings, stables, several machinery, hay and storage sheds, a six-stand shearing shed with adjoining sheep yards, shearers quarters, cattle yards, and an airstrip.
The country is also cropped.
Greystones is also said to feature some of the best examples of the stonewaller's craft, featuring unusual regular sloping courses, possibly unique in Victoria.
It has a mix of land classes, including 1214ha of dryland cropping land, 2808ha of grazing land and 10ha of support land.
The property includes native and improved pastures, an all-weather laneway system, excellent fencing infrastructure and reticulated stock water to each paddock.
