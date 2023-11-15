Stock & Land
Friday, November 17, 2023
Home/News

Soil strategy needs formalisation and coordination to reduce chemical dependency

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 16 2023 - 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bactivate chief executive officer, Mark Gabsch with his dog Snufkin. Mr Gabsch is calling for a formalised plan from the federal government to reduce chemical dependency in soil. Picture supplied.
Bactivate chief executive officer, Mark Gabsch with his dog Snufkin. Mr Gabsch is calling for a formalised plan from the federal government to reduce chemical dependency in soil. Picture supplied.

A leading agriculture technology and soil specialist is calling on the industry to adopt a coordinated approach to reducing the use of fertilisers and chemical dependency in soils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.