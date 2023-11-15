A leading agriculture technology and soil specialist is calling on the industry to adopt a coordinated approach to reducing the use of fertilisers and chemical dependency in soils.
Bactivate chief executive officer Mark Gabsch, Romsey, said studies have confirmed the declining nutritional quality of fruits, vegetables and grains grown today compared to those cultivated decades ago.
He said it was now urgent that a roadmap was formulated to wean off chemical dependency to improve food quality, and that a drafted soil strategy from the federal government needed to be acted upon and formalised.
"It's time that they took our soil strategy out of draft mode and actually got it into some sort of program that people can understand," he said.
"It'll take away the confusion, help deal with all the noise is being generated in the industry and give people the correct options to move forward."
Mr Gabsch said there had been a chemical dependency since the 1960s, which made plants lazy when they would typically have a symbiotic relationship with biology.
"When the plant gets nitrogen in the free form of urea, it doesn't need biology anymore, so what happens is it starts to lose that relationship," he said.
"Take zinc, for example, it actually gets converted by bacteria what's poop out in the form of zinc can be taken up by the plant.
"If you lose that process, you now get zinc deficiency in your foods in your plants, and a lot of our minerals and nutrients also become deficient."
Mr Gabsch said it was also important to not "stop using fertiliser cold turkey", and cited it as one of the many instigators of Sri Lankan civil unrest in 2022.
A planned move from the Sri Lankan government to prohibit the use of pesticides contributed to a decline in the yields of the country's rice and tea industries, and subsequently lead to wider economic losses.
"When you take away that food source, all of a sudden what happens is your plants and your productivity drops dramatically, so people say 'oh, shoot, I've done the wrong thing'," he said.
Bactivate specialises in improving soil health using specific bacillus bacteria combined with supplements.
Mr Gabsch said one of the best ways farmers could reduce synthetic inputs is via a 30 per cent reduction in the first year, with a biological program put in as overlay.
"What that does is convert what they do put out more efficiently and makes it more plant available, and we're putting in specific bacillus-type bacteria species, and we know exactly what they do," he said.
"We also had some funghi species in terms of like trichoderma, and mycorrhiza, and those combined, basically rebuilt that food supply chain to the plant, with that whole process of conversion could take anywhere up to two years in where your soil become independent chemicals."
He said a fundamental aspect was also changing farming behaviour and practices, which includes moving to a no-till process.
The federal government's planned strategy is currently under consultation and is awaiting endorsement by state governments.
It outlines three goals to prioritise soil health, empower innovation, and strengthen knowledge and capability.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said the plan is "is expected to be released shortly".
"The National Soil Action Plan will outline priority actions over the next five years to improve Australia's soil health and long-term security," the statement from the department said.
"The action plan sets out a framework of priorities for action to improve soil health and resilience for the government and partners to ensure a nationally coordinated and locally adaptive approach to managing soil sustainably.
"Further detail on the content of the Action Plan will be available following its release."
