Tasmania's peak farmer advocacy body has a new chief executive - J Boag and Son Brewery director Nathan Calman.
Mr Calman will take the helm of the Tasmanian Farmers & Graziers Association early in the New Year.
A qualified master brewer Mr Calman has worked for Lion, across NSW and Tasmania, for the past 16 years.
"I've always had a keen interest in farming and agriculture," Mr Calman said.
"I aim to hit the ground running, to understand the pressures on members and the support they require to prosper and grow the industry in Tasmania."
He said his immediate priority would be addressing issues around the contentious changes to the fire levy, ongoing infrastructure projects like the Marinus Link and, navigating the broader challenges linked to compulsory land acquisition.
TFGA president Ian Sauer said Mr Calman was selected after a meticulous search.
"Nathan comes with an excellent understanding of our strategic needs and the importance of the work we do in the advocacy and policy space," Mr Sauer said.
"There are many pressing issues affecting farmers, particularly when it comes to ongoing infrastructure developments, the treatment of farmers, and tackling the severity of the current dry season."
He said the board was pleased to announce Mr Calman's appointment at what was a critical time for the sector.
"Nathan will continue supporting our members, making a real difference, and ensuring the continued growth of the organisation," he said.
"The board and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing interim chief executive Alastair Cameron, who will lead the hand over to Nathan.
"He has guided the TFGA with the utmost professionalism and maintaining a positive momentum in our advocacy for farmers."
For the last 16 years, Mr Calman has worked for Lion across NSW and Tasmania.
He studied Food Science and Technology at the University of Adelaide.
After completing his degree, he achieved his Honours by investigating the influence of barley genetics and agronomic conditions on the impact of beer and brewing quality.
Mr Calman is a qualified Master Brewer from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in the UK.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.