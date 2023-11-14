Stock & Land
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Tasmanian farmers pick master brewer as new chief executive

November 14 2023 - 1:04pm
Boags Brewery manager Nathan Calman has been picked to head up the Tasmanian Farmers & Graziers Association. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmania's peak farmer advocacy body has a new chief executive - J Boag and Son Brewery director Nathan Calman.

