Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Disendorsed veteran Liberal MP heads to crossbench

By Paul Osborne
Updated November 14 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
Liberal MP Russell Broadbent has quit the party to sit on the crossbench (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Federal Liberal MP Russell Broadbent has quit the party to sit on the crossbench after he was dumped from preselection.

