A spectacular-looking home is the showpiece of a vineyard for sale in the Yarra Valley north-east of Melbourne.
With a suggested price range of between $13.5 million-$14.85 million, the 61 hectare (151 acre) property between Yarra Glen and Healesville comes with a hefty price tag.
Agents say architect John Denton designed his unique five-bedroom cantilevered structure to blend with the rural surrounds.
The steel and glass home is perched atop a hill at the centre of the property.
At its heart "View Hill" has a working winery and an air-conditioned package goods store providing potential for cellar door sales with separate road access.
The vineyard has plenty of water with two two large dams and water rights to pump from the Yarra River.
The vines encompass Pinot Noir, Cabernet, Nebbiolo, Shiraz, Ribolla Gialla and Chardonnay varietals.
Other improvements include a machinery/maintenance shed.
That home is a spectacular gallery-style residence with high ceilings and open-plan living.
The sliding glass walls have automated shade screens.
The master bedroom in the eastern wing has floor-to-ceiling glass walls, ensuite and built-in robes.
There are two upstairs offices, a temperature-controlled wine room, heat pump heating and cooling, double glazing, integrated storage and solar power.
For more information contact Kay and Burton agents Tom Barr Smith on 0438 368020, Sasha Romensky on 0401 903144 and Stephen Strachan from Langley & Co Advisors on 0438 847418.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.