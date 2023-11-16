Victorian farmer Michael Hill and his dependable working dog have been captured moments before the pair went off to round up some bulls south of Euroa.
Mr Hill was photographed by his daughter Jacqui Robinson alongside his trusty companion, Rafa, at Connamara Angus, Ruffy.
"This is how Rafa typically travels around the farm, until he is called upon to jump out and round up some cattle," Mrs Robinson said.
"He's a Border Collie and great company for my nearly 80-year-old dad who is still actively farming."
Meanwhile, drones have been used to capture two different aspects of agriculture.
The aerial shots include canola being windrowed at Lake Hindmarsh, and sheep being moved between paddocks at Minhamite.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Email Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au, send it via Facebook or hashtag #StockandLand on Instagram.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.