Ground teams will also follow the aerial survey of land along the proposed route of the controversial VNI West transmission line.
Blocked from entering many farms on foot to further define the high voltage power line route, surveys will take to the skies in the next few weeks.
Transmission Company Victoria says those aerial surveys will take place "over several days".
TCV says a small, fixed-wing airplane will fly between 500 metres and a kilometre high to collect data to create a three dimensional map of the draft corridor.
The power company has begun environmental surveys on public and private land to help pin down the final route for the controversial transmission line from near Ararat to cross into NSW near Kerang.
Many land owners say they will continue to refuse access to their land in continued opposition to the plan.
TCV earlier this month narrowed down the proposed route from 50km wide to 2km wide.
About 540 properties have been identified in the draft corridor.
In the two months since TCV began contacting landholders to advise them their property or farm is currently within the new draft corridor, the company says it has so far successfully "made contact" with owners of more than half those properties.
The aerial survey will collect light detection and range (LiDAR) data and imaging.
TCV says the survey is needed "in order to build TCV's understanding of the land across the draft corridor, including key agricultural, topographical and ecological features".
TCV also said a field team on the ground would support the aerial survey but "it does not require access to any private property".
"Ecological surveys of some private land will also be required through this phase of VNI West, and our land team is already talking to landholders to negotiate access to properties," TCV said.
"Our landholder liaison team is continuing to talk to landholders in the draft corridor and learn more about how properties and farms in this area are being used."
TCV said anyone with questions about the aerial surveys or the field studies can call 1800 824 221 or email to enquiries@transmissionvictoria.com.au.
Governments have set a 2025 deadline for the selection of the final 70 metre-120 metre easement needed to locate the 500 kilovolt double-circuit overhead transmission line carried by towers about 80 metres high.
Opponents of the VNI West transmission line have started a campaign to "lock out" anyone asking to access their land.
Opponents and representative groups like the Victorian Farmers' Federation have advised landholders TCV does not yet have a legal right to access farms.
TCV has offered to pay landholders $10,000 for access.
