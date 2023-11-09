The president of the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has slammed the conditions of the Hamilton Highway, calling out sections of the major road as "death traps".
VFF President Emma Germano stopped on the side of the Hamilton Highway near Mortlake and filmed a short video.
She said the highway was putting lives at risk.
"I say that I'm shocked, but I shouldn't be shocked as the VFF has been talking about the terrible state of the roads here in regional Victoria," Ms Germano said.
"There are ruts on the roads as if the roads are made of mud.
"I'm talking about ruts that are 20 to 30 centimetres deep."
Ms Germano also reiterated the VFF's callout for further funding for country roads.
"Country people are dying on country roads, 50pc of the road fatalities are happening on these roads, these things are death traps and it's about time we had some action and some funding put towards it," Ms Germano said.
Livestock transporters have also been calling for urgent maintenance on country roads, with truck drivers in southwest Victoria concerned unsafe routes heading to South Australia are contributing to higher maintenance costs.
It comes after this year's Department of Transport and Planning Annual Report revealed that the state government had missed its 2022-23 road repair target for regional Victoria by more than 25 per cent.
The department had aimed to repair more than 12 million square metres of road surface in 2022-23, but managed just 9 million square metres which was a 25.6 per cent shortfall.
It comes as the number of lives lost on Victoria's roads reached a 15-year high after a horror weekend on the roads which claimed 13 lives in seven separate accidents.
There have been 251 lives lost on Victorian roads so far this year, the highest since 2008 when 256 lives were lost at the same point of the year.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said the loss of 13 lives was "incomprehensible".
"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones impacted by these collisions, as well as our police members and emergency services partners responding to these confronting scenes," he said.
"The fact we've also surpassed lives lost for all of last year and reached the highest number of fatalities in 15-years is just truly tragic."
He urged drivers to take care on the roads through the upcoming Christmas holiday season.
