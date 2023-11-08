Farmers could be facing losses of thousands of dollars due to a nationwide Optus outage, which has impacted millions of customers and businesses.
Services relying on the nation's second-largest telecommunications carrier are also suffering network issues, including Aussie Broadband, Dodo and Amaysim.
In the agriculture sector, farmers could potentially lose up to "hundred of thousands of dollars" due to crucial harvest transactions.
Agrifocused director Carmen Quade said the opportunities to sell that appear this morning could potentially mean farmers were "tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket".
"Selling grain is incredibly timely, and farmers need access to telecommunications right now," she said.
"Right now, the rest of Australia is probably experiencing some of the challenges we in regional Australia endure once we walk out homes."
Ms Quade co-runs a mixed farming business in Tallimba, NSW and has lectured in accounting and agribusiness.
She said current telecommunications systems "are so fragile" for many aspects of agriculture, from data collection to day-to-day decision-making.
"If you are thinking about a parcel of grain worth $1000 a tonne, and the price drops a small amount during an outage, you could be up for a huge loss," she said.
"For those in livestock, there could be an opportunity to take a call from a stock agent, and if they can't contact you, then he'll just move on to the next farmer, and then that opportunity is gone.
"We have moved to this online environment where it suits a lot of us, but when you do not have that access, everything stops,"
Greg Allan Farm Machinery Colac admin manager Kathryn Pearson said eftpos machines were down across all businesses, and she was advising customers to either use cash or bank transfer.
"We are having to ask people to make other arrangements, or if they are able to, head to the ATM, get some cash and hope those ATMs are working as well," she said.
"No-one's been verbally upset so far, just some are annoyed by being put out, and it's a little annoying for us."
She said the peak harvest season was "quite busy" for Greg Allen, and it was inconvenient to have an eftpos outage.
"We would work with our farmers to make sure they can keep going as best they can, but farmers could easily have thousands of dollars of harvest damage due to this outage," she said.
"We just ask customers to talk to us, and hopefully this outage doesn't last too long."
Ms Quayle said more agribusinesses were looking towards preparing network dropouts, which were all too frequent.
"Certainly in our household, we have retained our landline because of potential insecurity for our network, and have Starlink for our internet and made a deliberate decision on our farm because these systems are fragile," she said.
Optus provided a statement which said that it was aware of network issues impacting mobile and NBN services and was working to restore services "as quickly as possible."
