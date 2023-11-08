Neighbouring pieces of some of the state's best grazing country have now been listed with a suggested selling price at Merino.
One has a suggested price of $6200 per acre, the second smaller piece, $6000 per acre.
Merino is part of farm folklore after explorer Major Mitchell famously urged Victoria's first farmers, the Henty's, to leave the coast almost 190 years ago to the reliable rainfall and rich soils of the south-west.
Mitchell called his discovery Australia Felix, or lucky southern land.
Francis, one of the sons of Thomas Henty, left Portland for this lush farming region on the banks of the Wannon River and established the Merino Downs sheep run on "that magnificent land", as he later wrote.
As the name suggests, the settlers took with them some of their sheep which helped build a young nation.
Members of the Henty family continued to live and farm at Merino for many generations.
Today a 204 hectare (505 acre) farm has been listed for sale at $6200 per acre, or just over $3 million in total.
In the same road, a smaller farm block on 40ha (100 acres) has a suggested sale price of $6000 per acre, or $600,000.
Both are being offered for sale by Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate.
Annual average rainfall is a "reliable" 725mm at Merino and is pretty much in keeping with average so far this El Nino year as well.
The 204ha Mungala is rooted in the region's fertile dark loam soils and is said to be a high performing mixed grazing property.
Pastures have been improved with a history of fertiliser applications.
The farm is also said to be well fenced and production ready across 12 paddocks with 13 dams.
It has a three-bedroom home with some updates.
The home has an established garden and the views Merino is known for .
It has a garage, hay and machinery shed, cattle yards with crush.
Also on the Merino-Grassdale Road is the 100 acres across two paddocks known as Balls which has previously been on the market but now has a listed price.
Agents suggest Balls is an "ideal extension to an existing holding or a reliable out paddock".
It has established pastures of rye grass and clover plus three dams all on one title.
For more information on both farm blocks contact Heath Templeton 0408 368370 and Jill McErvale on 0409 786285
