Another former Victorian Farmers Federation Grains Group president has joined criticism of the organisation's current leadership.
Ross Johns, president for two years in 2018-19, has cropping and livestock operations in Warracknabeal, Dimboola and Marnoo.
Currently, former presidents Andrew Wiedemann, Rupanyup, Brett Hosking, Quambatook, and Ashley Fraser, Rutherglen, are engaged in a Federal court battle to force the VFF to hold an extraordinary general meeting.
The EGM would vote on resolutions, seeking to spill the organisation's leadership positions and replace the president and vice-president.
Mr Johns has taken the unusual step of taking to social media to reflect on his time on the Grains Council and concerns about the current board.
"The current board is restricting resources to commodity groups, significantly," Mr Johns said on X (formerlyTwitter).
"VFF grains and dairy levies, which are paid by members for their commodity groups, have not been paid, as per written agreements and the VFF constitution."
He said commodity group advocacy had been "gutted," leading to the establishment of breakaway organisation Dairy Farmers Victoria.
Mr Johns said Victoria needed an ethical organisation that represented the state's farmers, with robust policy development and advocacy, initiated by commodity groups with "skin in the industry.
"Infighting is absolutely no good for advocacy," Mr Johns said on social media.
"Farmers deserve a good voice, and quality advocacy."
He questioned why three directors and the majority of the dairy policy council had resigned.
"Dairy, grains, livestock, flowers, pigs, chicken meat and eggs have all expressed concern with the current VFF board," he said on X.
Mr Johns said there had been a strong response from his 1375 followers.
"There has been quite a bit of response, I wrote down what I saw were the facts and what challenges the VFF faces," he said.
The situation was "way too unpredictable" at the moment.
"I don't know what's going to happen, there has to be a solution, and it's got to work for the members," he said.
It was an "enormous pity" court action had been taken to force the holding of the EGM.
"Once you go down the legal path, it's a process in itself - it amazes me the president didn't call an EGM, clear the air and win, lose or draw, move forward," Mr Johns said.
Farmer advocacy was the most important role for the VFF, he said.
"It's not about personalities or egos or different perspectives of how we run the VFF - it's about how we do the advocacy properly and develop the policy appropriately," he said.
The current situation was weakening the case of groups like the National Farmers Federation, which was running its Keep Farmers Farming campaign, he said.
Mr Johns called on "genuine" members top remain in the organisation, to talk to commodity council members and to work together, for everyone's mutual benefit.
The VFF has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.