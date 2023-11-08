A Tasmanian beef stud has opened its gates to a United Kingdom tour group, as part of a 16-day tour of Australian agriculture.
About 40 United Kingdom farmers from cattle, dairy, sheep and arable backgrounds, are in the middle of a tour through Bay Farm Tours to see Australian farming customs.
Troy and Suz Martin, Martindale Angus, welcomed the tour group to their Lilydale, Tas, farm on Saturday for an afternoon lunch with fresh meat on the barbecue, Australian desserts and local wines and beers.
Mr Martin said it was the first time they had opened up their property to tour visitors.
"There wasn't one person that wasn't magical to talk to," he said.
"They were meant to come for two hours and ended up staying for longer.
"It was an absolute hit."
He said they found the discussions with the international farmers the most valuable part of the day.
"We did it as a courtesy but on the day it was quite a thing from talking to people breeding Aberdeen Angus to dairy farmers, it was a really really fantastic day," he said.
Mrs Martin said they made pavlova, mars bar slices and jelly slices for the visitors.
Mr Martin said the group claimed it was the "best tour yet".
"They didn't know what stubby coolers were, they were absolutely chuffed," he said.
"They go to Iceland, Greenland, Brazil, anywhere in the world they arrange it all and hop on a bus and travel around, and talk about farming."
He said "without a doubt", they would look at visiting the United Kingdom for their own farm tour.
"There's no question, my mother in law is from the UK and they have farms over there, so we have unfinished business," he said.
"The connections you make, from that [farming] side of it are genuine and real."
He said discussions included the current state of the beef industry, biosecurity diseases, and activism concerns.
"The best takeaway for us was the fact that we had people come to the farm, sit and talk about the cattle industry, locally and internationally," Mr Martin said.
"It was a learning experience and we all learnt something on that day."
The tour group will continue on their trip around Australia, visiting farms and seeing sights until November 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.