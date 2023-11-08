Stock & Land
Home/News

United Kingdom farmers visit Martindale Angus, Tas, on tour

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
November 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UK Farmers Tour Group with the Martindale Angus team, as part of their 16-day tour travelling Australia to learn about its farming customs. Picture supplied
UK Farmers Tour Group with the Martindale Angus team, as part of their 16-day tour travelling Australia to learn about its farming customs. Picture supplied

A Tasmanian beef stud has opened its gates to a United Kingdom tour group, as part of a 16-day tour of Australian agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.