Victorian berry farms have experienced earlier flowering periods than usual, and have started opening to the public for pick-your-own open days.
Blue Hills Berries & Cherries farm manager Tracey Chapman, Silvan, and her husband Kevin will open their U-Pick farm to the public on Saturday, about a week earlier than normal.
They have predominantly cherries, with boysenberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries as well.
She said they started picking raspberries earlier than normal, on about October 20, after an early flowering period.
"It's a little bit earlier, it's not heaps earlier for us, about seven days earlier," she said.
"The crops looking a lot better this year than it did last year, we had a lot of heavy rainfall that really affected the fruit quality."
She said their berry integrated pest management (IPM) was strong, which helped their medium-sized crop flourish.
"We take good care of that, we've had no pests in particular that have been any worse than other years," she said.
"You can never guarantee anything but at the moment things are looking good.
"Everything is looking good so far but you never know, you can always get a hailstorm in the middle of cherry picking season."
Meanwhile, Mark and Dianne Benson, The Bramble Farm, Langwarrin, said recent weather caused their Langwarrin farm to dry out quickly, but the berries would be ready on time.
"We've got paddocks full of fruit but nothing is ripe," Mrs Benson said.
"We're definitely two weeks away, we normally start at the end of November.
"We were so wet in certain areas and my husband is out there with the drip irrigation on now, it's gotten dry very quickly."
She said they flooded twice last year and had no crop, and hoped this year would have profit to help the farm continue.
Mrs Benson said they will open up the farm this year to the public for pick-your-own berries to try and boost income.
"We flooded once in October and once in December and we lost an acre of raspberries, we had no crop in a five acre farm because of the floods," she said.
"Raspberries are just starting to colour up now, before the blackberries which is unusual."
They have blackberries, youngberries, tayberries, jostaberries, mulberries, and raspberries on sandy soil.
