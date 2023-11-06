Inverleigh teen Emma and pony Pete are a formidable duo in the showring, but they have an important message to share about adolescent wellbeing and recovery after loss.
Mum and mixed-farmer Catherine Lamaro said her family had been faced with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression after losing daughter Skye to an on-farm accident in 2017.
Ms Lamaro said she, her husband Gerrard and daughter Emma, 13, hoped to share their story, along with new therapy pony Pete, to help other teenagers' wellbeing.
"In the years moving on we were told that our mental health needed to be reassessed as Emma was not coping at school, and as a mum it was hard to take," she said.
"On one particular day I was rung by our local primary school to say Emma was not wanting to be here anymore.
"It put us back in the chair and I just started to cry."
Ms Lamaro said Emma's principal introduced a therapy dog to the school in 2022, during Emma's final year of primary schooling.
Emma developed a close bond with the school dog, before she left to begin her first year of high school this year, when they rescued Pete, a miniature pony.
Ms Lamaro said Pete, also known as Collandie Park Royal Parade, was taken in by the family three months ago when he had severe laminitis and was diagnosed with type-two diabetes.
The family are now Pete's fifth owners.
She said the vet advised them to prepare for a "sad outcome" with a two-week outlook for Pete.
"I thought we'd run blood tests because something wasn't right," she said.
"His results came back that his sugar levels were over 200 and they're meant to be below 10, so they referred to him as a type-two diabetic pony.
"Emma said 'Mum we have to save him.'
"So I told my friend 'I reckon I'll have him right for nationals'."
Ms Lamaro said Equissage, Noel Cunningham and a self-owned product, Hemp Up's Rebuild and Conditioner, were crucial to Pete's recovery.
Emma took to guiding him on his 10-minute walks, grooming him and cleaning out his stables during his recovery.
Within three months, Emma and Pete competed at Berwick for the Australian Miniature Horse Society, returning with a supreme of supreme geldings ribbon just one week ago.
She said she felt thankful when she saw Pete's recovery, and looked forward to competing with him in their first national event in New South Wales in April.
Emma also shows about six other miniature ponies, with the nicknames Dougie, Sugar, Izzy, Georgio, Sammie and Cecilia.
"I'm really happy that he's gone out there and won - with a three-month recovery," she said.
"It's just about having fun, meeting people and seeing the horse side of things as well."
Emma said she hoped to eventually become a veterinarian, with a keen interest in animal husbandry.
Ms Lamaro said therapy ponies reduce stress and anxiety, improve self-esteem, build trust, encourage communication and improve wellbeing.
"[They also encourage] building relationships, reduce blood pressure, release endorphins and most of all, bring happiness with laughs and big smiles," she said.
Emma said her bond with Pete was akin to that of a "best friend".
"I loved him straight away," she said.
"I cried when I saw him."
She said Pete helped her relax and manage any strong emotions.
"Like a therapist, I can go to him and have my mind set on him, and nothing else," she said.
"He's friendly, he always wants to eat, he loves kisses, he's very bubbly.
"He's very calm and very quiet most of the time."
Emma said she encouraged other teenagers to seek help in people they trust, particularly adults.
"I would give them a message to speak up, find some help, visit a therapist or a doctor and find someone you can trust," she said
"If you're a teenager, don't find someone your age - go to an adult who knows what to do."
Ms Lamaro said they found support in their friends Tracy and Mandy, Collandie Park Ponies, and Leanne Williams, Kimmine Miniature Ponies.
"They have been our families rock as they were here the day of the accident and are still close friends to this day," she said.
If you or someone you know is struggling, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, 13 YARN on 13 92 76 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.
People can visit the Head to Health website here for a list of further crisis support services.
