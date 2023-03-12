Planned price hikes by major Port of Melbourne stevedore DP World Australia (DPWA) could add $6 a tonne to the cost of exporting grain, says the Freight & Trade Alliance.
And lobby group Grain Growers has estimated that could mean a jump of $60 in terminal access charges - from $115.20 last year to $175.70.
Melbourne will be hit by the biggest increase, at 52.52 per cent. The proposed increase comes at a time when container prices have dropped to their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.
FTA director Paul Zalai said he thought DPWA might be anticipating regulation on terminal access charges.
"I wouldn't be surprised if they are trying to get the marker as high as possible, so that if regulation does come in they can get incremental increases on an already inflated price," Mr Zalai said.
"The other issue might be they are looking to get a bit of a 'war chest' in anticipation of having to come to an agreement with the unions on the industrial dispute they have at the moment."
He said the FTA had been making the case "loud and clear" to the federal government it was not sustainable for Australian exporters and importers to absorb the rapidly increasing cost.
"With less quayside revenue from foreign owned shipping lines, stevedores and empty container parks have resorted to a 'ransom model' forcing transport operators to pay designated fees or be denied access to container collection / dispatch facilities," he said.
Mr Zalai said the changes would cost exporters $6/tonne on grain in circumstances where exporters were lucky to make more than $2-3/t margins.
In a statement, DPWA said its business costs continued to rise, including procurement costs for some items rising by as much as 40pc over the past 12 months.
DPWA said the proposed increase would help pay for $600 million in capital expenditure across 2023-2026 at its four Australian terminals to cater for greater landside demand.
Grain Growers said containerised grain exports were an increasingly important facet of the Australian grain supply chain with 4.2 million tonnes, or 11pc, of the total crop exported that way in 2020-21.
Containerisation was also important for pulse producers.
Minyip grain and pulse grower Ryan Milgate said there was already a significant cost to get a 25 tonne container to DP World at the Port of Melbourne.
"It's getting pretty hard to swallow - at the end of the day we know where it will come from," he said.
Mr Milgate said added landside charges would also increase the price of imported machinery and parts.
Input costs in other areas, including fuel, were still high, he said.
'We have had a little bit of relief on input costs, but if we get fuel up to $3 a litre, as it's been touted, that's going to be $3000 a day just to run a header," Mr Milgate said.
"I know a lot of guys are just about to fuel up for harvest and they are not looking forward to the bill."
Rupanyup grain grower Andrew Weidemann said the proposed increases came at a time when everyone was trying to export products and get the economy going.
"I am not sure how they can justify these costs," Mr Weidemann said.
"They don't seem to be that transparent in the way they are going about it.
"It's $150 a container, but it's the thin end of the wedge - where does it stop?"
He suggested the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ought to look at whether or not the extra costs and charges "could be justified."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.