Stock & Land
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Home/News

Port of Melbourne stevedore DP World wants to hike its charges

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:39am, first published March 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port of Melbourne stevedore DP World Australia wants to increase charges by 52.52 per cent. Picture supplied
Port of Melbourne stevedore DP World Australia wants to increase charges by 52.52 per cent. Picture supplied

Planned price hikes by major Port of Melbourne stevedore DP World Australia (DPWA) could add $6 a tonne to the cost of exporting grain, says the Freight & Trade Alliance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.