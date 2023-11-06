A Deniliquin NSW farmer has told a Senate hearing there is a "better way" to deliver the Murray Darling Basin Plan than introducing water buybacks.
Murray Regional Strategy Group representative Louise Burge told the Senate inquiry into the Water Amendment Bill there were alternatives to buy backs that would save the government billions of dollars.
The group echoed the key concern of the Victorian Farmers Federation and irrigators across southern NSW and northern Victoria, over government plans to acquire another 450 gigalitres of environmental water through buybacks.
The groups have raised what they say is "indisputable evidence" of the social and economic damage buybacks would cause.
"There are alternative investment options that deliver far greater and more sustainable environmental outcomes than the original architects of the Basin Plan's approach of - "just add water'," Ms Burge said.
"MRSG has also identified a range of project options that could achieve environmental outcomes while at the same time protecting staple food production, jobs, rural communities, economic activity and export earnings."
Another major concern among rural communities was the elevated flood risk, if even more water is recovered from the southern Basin and stored in upper Murray and Goulburn River system dams.
"Governments and water authorities should have learned from flood events in 2016 and 2022, yet we are going down a path that will increase the flooding risk and lead to massive agricultural production and infrastructure losses, potentially in the billions of dollars," Mrs Burge said.
She also explained to the hearing that water buybacks in the southern Basin could not replace flows in the Darling/Baaka River, which had the most pressing environmental problems.
Mrs Burge told the Senate hearing continually flooding upstream communities in the southern Basin would occur if the bill was passed.
The bill would not provide long-term ecological solutions in the northern Basin.
"All it will do is meet some of the government's political problems in South Australia," she said.
Mrs Burge also supplied additional written information on the Coorong, Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth in South Australia.
She said this provided further evidence why even catastrophic floods in the Murray River still could not resolve sedimentation in the Murray Mouth, nor were they a solution for the southern Coorong.
"Australia could save billions of dollars if governments took the politics out of decisions, delivered localised projects in South Australia at the end of the system and invested in solutions in the Darling River system," Mrs Burge said.
The Murray Regional Strategy Group was formed in 2018 to provide a united approach to water policy issues in the NSW Murray region.
It includes farming, community and industry organisations.
And Murray River Group of Councils chair Rob Amos has told the inquiry proposed changes under the bill were inconsistent with the Water Act and 2012 Murray Darling Basin Plan, to which both the commonwealth and states agreed.
"A key objective of the Water Act is 'to promote the use and management of the Basin water resources in a way that optimises economic, social and environmental outcomes," Cr Amos said.
"The new bill seeks to remove the socio-economic impact test from the Basin Plan implementation.
"Independent research and our previous experience show that water buybacks cause massive job losses, business closure and a breakdown of the social fabric of communities."
He said removing the socio-economic impact test from the Basin Plan was "like sticking your head in the sand and ignoring what the data and community is telling you about what happens in reality."
Cr Amos said it was unfortunate public hearings were not held in towns where local communities could have voiced their concerns and given their own evidence to the Senate committee in person.
