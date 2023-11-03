Stock & Land
Colac Regional Saleyards sell 1050-head of cattle at store sale

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
November 3 2023
Colac Regional Saleyards agents are citing a "glimmer of hope" for the store cattle market, after the November sale has had improved prices, numbers and quality.

