Colac Regional Saleyards agents are citing a "glimmer of hope" for the store cattle market, after the November sale has had improved prices, numbers and quality.
Nutrien auctioneer Phil Douglas said confidence was "creeping back in" to the store cattle market, as agents sold 1050-head of cattle.
"We've dropped to a third of [prices last year], and we've got our hands in our pockets, and it's a lack of confidence," he said.
"I do feel there's a little bit of a glimmer, if the north can get there, and the seasonal rains, we'll be up and going again."
He said weather forecasts, media reports, interest rates and widespread discussion had contributed to lower confidence in the cattle and lamb markets.
"In comparative terms, we're quietly happy with how we're going," he said.
"My clients are saying 'Phil, they're gone, that's what it is, let's move on', you can only sell them once, and that's the way we're looking at it."
Charles Stewart & Co livestock agent Matt Nelson said the sale "ticked along okay" and stayed on par with other markets.
"The quality of cattle was very good, we had a good lineup of weaner cattle throughout the sale and we're starting to see autumn-drop calves come on the market now," he said.
"We had a few heavier crossbred cattle come through towards the end that sold comparative to last month."
IF & EM Kent sold seven by eight cows and calves-at-foot, six-to-eight weeks old, for $1250, and three Black Baldy cows and calves for $1100.
NP Armstrong sold four Angus steers, 526 kilograms, for $900 or 171 cents a kilogram.
R Allen sold two steers, 645kg, for $1240 or 192c/kg, and two steers, 508kg, for $880 or 173c/kg.
Farm Gate 3 sold six steers, 18-20 months, 462kg, for $1000 or 216c/kg.
Larobe Angus sold two steers, 16-18 months, 555kg, for $1050 or 189c/kg, and eight heifers, 16-18 months, 436kg, for $710 or 163c/kg.
EJ & JM Martin, Irrewarra, sold 5 by 5 Hereford x Friesian cows and calves-at-foot for $1000.
R & G Maguire sold eight by eight cows and calves for $710.
F Demasi sold three Hereford-cross steers, 523kg, for $820 or 157c/kg.
Merrie Downs sold five Angus x Limousin steers, 452kg, for $800 or 177c/kg.
AJ Turner sold 11 steers, 12-14 months, 341kg, for $680 or 199c/kg.
G & S Leerson sold seven steers, 9-12 months, 319kg, for $550 or 172c/kg, and three heifers, 9-12 months, 338kg, for $520 or 154c/kg.
Baringa Park sold 10 steers, 12 months, 330kg, for $700 or 212c/kg.
St Omer Pty Ltd sold 15 steers, 8-9 months, 355kg, and 16 steers, 8-9 months, 334kg, for $820 or 246c/kg, 24 steers, 8-9 months, 311kg, for $720 or 232c/kg, and 19 steers, 8-9 months, 288kg, for $630 or 219c/kg.
The same vendor sold 16 heifers, 8-9 months, 292kg, for $620 or 212c/kg, and 15 heifers, 262kg, for $560 or 213c/kg.
Adam Black sold eight steers, 8-9 months, 321kg, for $750 or 234c/kg, 17 steers, 8-9 months, for $620, and seven heifers, 265kg, 8-9 months, for $550 or 208c/kg.
D & S Kent sold 10 steers, 7-8 months, 310kg, for $810 or 261c/kg, and 10 Angus x Charolais, eight months, 313kg, for $680 or 217c/kg.
L & B Lauricella sold 10 steers, 352kg, and 10 steers, 348kg, for $790.
Blackstones sold 12 steers, 8-9 months, 279kg, for $710 or 254c/kg.
I Armistead sold 11 steers, 11-12 months, 292kg, for $620 or 212c/kg.
D & M Middleton sold five Angus x Charolais steers, 9-10 months, 379kg, for $660 or 174c/kg, and five Angus x Charolais heifers, 9-10 months, 337kg, for $570 or 169c/kg.
S & N Thomson sold three Hereford heifers, 385kg, for $600 or 156c/kg.
Blue & White Pastoral sold four heifers, 358kg, for $590 or 165c/kg.
P Gatt sold nine heifers, 11-12 months, 328kg, for $530 or 162c/kg.
J Wright sold eight Hereford x Friesian steers, 14 months, 453kg, for $730 or 161c/kg.
J Gibbins sold five Angus x Friesian steers, 16-18 months, 448kg, for $720 or 161c/kg.
NW & LF Bennett sold 11 Angus x Aussie Red steers, 12-13 months, 349kg, for $520 or 149c/kg.
M King sold nine Angus x Friesian steers, 12 months, 346kg, for $515 or 149c/kg.
H & J McLarren sold six Hereford x Friesian steers, 11-12 months, 368kg, for $560 or 152c/kg.
B Nolan sold three Hereford x Friesian steers, 405kg, for $570 or 141c/kg.
