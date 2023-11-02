Twenty-three international horses have trodden out of a two-week quarantine and are ready to face the tracks ahead of the Victorian Spring Racing Carnival.
The racehorses arrived in Australia two weeks ago and were put into 14-day post-arrival quarantine at Werribee International Horse Centre, Vic, and Canterbury Park International Horse Centre, NSW.
Biosecurity Deputy Secretary Dr Chris Locke said biosecurity was a necessary part of the spring carnival.
"Every year the focus is on the favourites, but at the department our focus is on making sure international racehorses can take part in Australia's racing season, without posing a biosecurity threat to the Australian horse industry," he said.
He said any racehorses entering Australia needed to complete 14 days of post-arrival quarantine.
"It's the standard for any equine and allows us to monitor for any signs of illness," Dr Locke said.
"Obviously these horses need to be exercised daily, especially in the lead up to the racing season. It's fortunate we can rely on Approved Arrangements sites like Werribee and Canterbury Park."
He said the sites were privately owned, government approved and audited facilities, and horses were able to continue track work throughout quarantine to be ready for the Victorian Spring Racing Carnival and Sydney Everest Carnival.
"Without these facilities, we wouldn't have the opportunity to see international talent take part in the Australian spring racing season," he said.
"It's a reminder that biosecurity is everyone's responsibility, even if you are the bookie's favourite."
