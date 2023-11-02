Stock & Land
Home/News

Racehorses finish Werribee International Horse Centre quarantine

November 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Wind Blows, one of 23 international racehorses for upcoming carnivals, arrives at the airport. Picture supplied
West Wind Blows, one of 23 international racehorses for upcoming carnivals, arrives at the airport. Picture supplied

Twenty-three international horses have trodden out of a two-week quarantine and are ready to face the tracks ahead of the Victorian Spring Racing Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.